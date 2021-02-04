Guzzardi: $15 wage hurts vulnerable workers

Entrepreneurs of color said that, to remain open in 2021, they would have to “dramatically change” their business models, an operating shift that most certainly will not include paying a $15 hourly minimum wage.

Since Black employers are likely to hire Black employees, the proposed $15 wage of Biden and Sanders will devastate those it claims it will help most — minority workers.

Moreover, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that $15 an hour would kill as many as 3.7 million jobs and send many families’ annual incomes below the poverty threshold. And the first to lose their jobs will be the most vulnerable of all, Black teenagers.

CBO said that a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour would increase the wages of 17 million workers in an average week during 2025. While the $15 federal minimum wage would boost some workers’ earnings, the CBO also said that some of the higher earnings would be offset by higher joblessness rates.