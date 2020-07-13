Guzzardi: A look back at President Nixon's All-Stars

Instead, the commissioner’s job went to Marvin Miller, a tough former U.S. Steelworkers Union labor expert whose tenacity led to the reserve clause’s dissolution, which paved the way for soaring player salaries.

In 1972, after Nixon’s first post-Watergate press conference and in an effort to lighten the assembled crowd’s somber mood, a reporter asked if “the nation’s number one fan” would submit his all-time baseball team, a daunting challenge. A few days later and with help from son-in-law David Eisenhower, Nixon broke up his choices into the National and American Leagues and by the players’ era: the Early Era, 1925-1945; the Modern Era, 1945-1970; the Yankees’ Era, 1925-1959, and the Expansion Era, 1960-1991. Nixon’s selections were a mix of baseball’s most famous and the games’ outstanding but less well-known players.

For example, from the Early Era, Nixon picked American League superstars Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio, but also stars whose prominence had faded, such as Herb Pennock, Bobo Newsom and Harry Heilmann. From the National League’s Early Era, Nixon tapped the same mixture of historic favorites as well as worthy, but less familiar players: Dizzy Dean, Rogers Hornsby and Carl Hubbell are instantly recognizable, while Arky Vaughan, Pie Traynor and “Ducky” Medwick’s talents have faded from most fans’ memories.