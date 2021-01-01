Guzzardi: A Rose Bowl memory

As bad as the day had been for my father, it was about to worsen. Finally drying off post-game in the family Ford, dad turned the ignition key and we heard the awful grinding sound that dead batteries emit. Driving from our house to Pasadena with his headlights on, dad forgot to turn them off once we parked. Realizing that we would be stranded for at least a couple of hours, my father let out a string of profanities that turned the parking lot blue.

Stadium security summoned AAA, and eventually, redemption in tow truck form worked its way through the tens of thousands of vehicles trying to exit. Our long drive home was in stony silence. Years passed before my family could laugh about Rose Bowl 1955.

I left Los Angeles long ago, and on return visits I saw Rose Bowl games under Chamber of Commerce skies. But nothing will ever replace in my memory that rain-drenched January 1st.

As I look back on New Year’s Day more than 65 years ago, I realize that I’ve developed a deeper affection for my loving father who resisted going to the rain soaked-Rose Bowl, but in the end, took me anyway.

As he did in 1955, and continued to do until the day he died, dad always kept the promises he made to me.

Joe Guzzardi is a Society for American Baseball Research and Internet Baseball Writers Association member. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

