Guzzardi: Babe Ruth beat Spanish flu twice

Boston officials feared Ruth was on his death bed. Since the Red Sox had already lost 11 players to World War I service, the team could ill-afford to lose Ruth, too. But not only did Ruth recover and return to the lineup within a few days, but over the following six weeks in late May and June, he blasted 11 home runs, more than five entire American League teams did during the entire 1918 campaign. The cherry on top of the Red Sox sundae: during the World Series, Ruth pitched two complete game victories, including a shutout against the Chicago Cubs.

Ruth had another round to fight against the Spanish flu. In early October, after the shortened 1918 war-torn season ended, the Bambino’s hometown newspaper, the Baltimore Sun, reported, “The great and only Babe Ruth has fallen victim to the Spanish flu.”

Once again, Ruth battled back and prevailed. But by the year’s end, the flu killed 4,800 Bostonians, and thousands more Americans. By 1919, the flu waning, baseball would face another challenge that discredited the game, the infamous Black Sox scandal. The Chicago White Sox were accused of throwing the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash payments from known mobsters.