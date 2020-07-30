Guzzardi: California, in ruins, mounts recall against its governor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Californians – or at least some Californians – are fighting back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s dysfunctional leadership. The nonpartisan California Patriot Coalition has gathered more than 80,000 voters’ signatures in a petition to recall Newsom.

The coalition inarguably cites a $54 billion budget deficit, a soaring “crime rate, unaffordable housing, rampant homelessness, failing schools and irresponsible spending” as the causes that motivate it to remove Newsom. Among Newsom’s questionable spending is a dodgy $1 billion deal with a Chinese manufacturer for masks. The group also points to Newsom’s “encroachment” on citizens’ First Amendment rights.

Beyond those offenses, Newsom has violated several federal immigration laws related to harboring illegal immigrants and facilitating their presence. Newsom confirmed that his administration is providing millions of dollars in economic relief to California businesses that don’t otherwise qualify for federal aid, including those owned by immigrants in the state illegally, subjecting him to fines and a possible prison sentence for breaking U.S. code.