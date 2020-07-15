Guzzardi: Despite ICE order, students unlikely to be deported

Not all of the laxity that prevails should be attributed to the students. Since visa enforcement is breathtakingly weak, the federal government makes abuse easy. A DHS report found that in 2018, 68,593 students remained in the country after their visas had expired, the highest overstay rate of any eligible visa group.

International students who study science, technology, engineering and math can now extend their stays several years after graduation if they become part of Optional Practical Training. Federal immigration data shows that today almost 1.5 million STEM workers have white-collar jobs that they couldn’t have held had they not enrolled in U.S. universities. Eventually, they can ask their employers – or any employer – to file a petition on their behalf which ultimately puts them on a citizenship path. By then, the visa’s original intent is ancient history.

Universities pushed back against the Trump administration’s order. Harvard and MIT, among others, requested temporary restraining orders. Other schools are shuffling class options to make certain that foreign students can satisfy the in-person requirement. Public universities have a major financial interest in keeping the international student flow going. Students from abroad pay out-of-state tuition fees, often two or three-times higher than in-state tuition.