Guzzardi: Don Larsen's perfect game remains undervalued

Every baseball fan of a certain age knows that in 1956 the New York Yankees’ Don Larsen threw a perfect World Series fifth game against the Brooklyn Dodgers. But even though Larsen’s recent passing has once again drawn attention to his long-ago gem, his unique achievement is still underappreciated.

Thirty-four years had passed since the Chicago White Sox’s Charlie Robertson set down 27 Detroit Tigers in a row at old Nevin Field. And before Robinson, the Cleveland Naps’ Addie Joss threw the last perfect game in 1908 – 78 pitches; game time, 1:32.

Since Larsen, perfect games have become, by comparison, common. Seventeen have been tossed, but none in World Series play. Perfect games were so rare that Larsen after the game confessed to his battery mate Yogi Berra that he was unaware that he had accomplished the elusive feat.

Because the series was played between two intra-city rivals, Brooklyn and the Bronx-based Yankees, there were no off days. Larsen, shelled in Game Two, took to the mound with only two days’ rest. He faced a Dodgers’ lineup that led the National League in runs scored, and was loaded with sluggers like Duke Snider, Gil Hodges and Roy Campanella. Brooklyn’s contact hitters were imposing, too – Pee Wee Reese, Carl Furillo, Junior Gilliam and Jackie Robinson.