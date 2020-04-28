Guzzardi: Explained: Why Trump backpedaled on his immigration order

You don’t have to be an economist or an immigration expert to understand the harm done by adding hundreds of thousands of overseas workers to the labor pool during today’s severe unemployment crisis. Ask the next 100 people on the street what they think of importing labor while Americans are reeling from the effect of unemployment, and likely 99 percent would call it inexplicable folly. Simply stated, as long as Americans remain jobless, importing overseas labor exacerbates the already grave unemployment crisis.

U.S. tech workers are particularly puzzled over what happened to Trump’s original executive order, considering his promise to tech workers to restrict H-1Bs during a 2016 campaign debate in Miami, where he said, “It’s very bad for business. And it’s bad for our workers. And we should end it.”