Guzzardi: GOP joins big companies in push for more immigrants

Trump’s premise that more foreign nationals entering the devastated U.S. economy represents “a risk” is indisputable. After all, more than 40 million Americans are jobless, and their prospects are dim. The National Bureau of Economic Research estimates that more than 100,000 small businesses have closed forever. The economy is slowly reopening, but only at partial capacity. Even though the 40 million-plus total and the brutal reality that the U.S. is facing one of its most devastating economic turndowns are inarguable facts, immigration advocates and congressional globalists aren’t fazed one iota.

The Fortune 500 lobby wrote a whiny letter to Trump and the departments of Labor, State and Homeland Security, signed by 324 employers, trade, industry and higher education associations, including profiteers Google, Facebook and Amazon. Collectively, the lobbyists pleaded with the president to keep their incoming cheap labor stream flowing, arguing ineffectively and insultingly that “constraints on our human capital are likely to result in unintended consequences and may cause substantial economic uncertainty if we have to recalibrate our personnel based on country of birth.” In other words, if visas are put on hold, U.S.-based corporations would actually have to — perish the thought – hire Americans.