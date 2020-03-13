Guzzardi: Latest fake immigration crisis: No chefs!

Not coincidentally, the MSNBC program came on the heels of the Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) bill, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019, H.R. 5038, that passed the House of Representatives in December. If signed into law, the bill would include lifetime valid employment authorization documents, green cards and a path to citizenship for up to 1.5 million illegal aliens who have been employed – or claim they’ve been employed – in agriculture at least part-time during the last two years.

Weekend-only field work would qualify. Amnesty would also be granted to the workers’ family members. Agricultural worker shortages have been claimed since at least 2007 when Calif. Sen. Dianne Feinstein insisted that more liberal guest worker legislation is “a top priority” without which “many of our farms would not survive.” More than 13 years later, farming is still alive and well. Being more wrong than Feinstein is impossible.

Since robotics means agricultural work can be performed 24/7, often faster, more efficiently and without the potential physical or emotional drawbacks that humans bring, the industry should embrace it. Equally important, Congress should reject bills like H.R. 5038, and instead demand that big ag get its act together and invest in the industry’s future – automation.

The Senate, wisely, has not taken up the bill, effectively killing it. All future agricultural amnesties deserve the same – DOA.

Joe Guzzardi is a Progressives for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at jguzzardi@pfirdc.org.

