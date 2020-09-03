Guzzardi: Minor league baseball, a vanishing American tradition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For millions of amateur and minor league baseball (MiLB) fans, the 2020 season was a bust. Not only did COVID-19 wipe out most all the scheduled games, 2020 may be the end of the line for many teams. Reports abound that more than 40 minor league teams are on the ropes, and in 2021 they may be gone forever. The Chattanooga Lookouts, the Erie Seawolves and the State College (Pennsylvania) Spikes are among the established teams on MLB’s endangered list.

Sports Illustrated sent a survey to 68 MiLB teams and interviewed 21 front-office executives to evaluate how they view their ball clubs’ futures. No one is optimistic. Several Triple A and Double A franchises, MiLB’s highest levels, reported that they may need to file for bankruptcy. To the disappointment of the struggling MiLB teams, their MLB affiliates haven’t bothered to telephone to offer encouragement. MLB is a $10.7 billion industry, but is willing to let franchises that lose money sink. That’s today’s corporate model – get rid of dead wood and let the chips fall where they may.