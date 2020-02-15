Guzzardi: Nearly all our presidents were big baseball 'bugs'

In 1965, Hall of Fame pitchers Robin Roberts and All-Star pitcher Bob Friend urged Duke Law School graduate Richard Nixon to lead the Major League Baseball Players Association. Nixon, sensing that the presidency might still be in his future, declined. Instead, the players picked Marvin Miller, and are today the wealthier for their choice. George H. W. Bush, a Yale first baseman and on the Eli’s College World Series team, kept his glove well-oiled in his Oval Office desk.

Of all the presidents who loved baseball, the one whose fandom lasted the longest, spanning 80 years, was Herbert Hoover, who served during, and was blamed for not ending, the Great Depression and for supporting prohibition. An undeterred Hoover attended ball games even though the cranks fiercely booed him, and yelled, “We want beer.” Hoover was so unpopular that the New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth, who voted for Democrat Al Smith in the 1928 election, chided the president. When told that his $100,000 salary was greater than the president’s, Ruth said, “I know, but I had a better year than Hoover.”