Guzzardi: Taxpayer-subsidized program displaces US tech workers

President Trump’s June 22 Executive Order suspending several temporary nonimmigrant visas is a good beginning. But as the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu would have said way back around 600 B.C., “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

The journey for true immigration reform that helps – not crushes – American workers has been, figuratively, a thousand-mile uphill trip. The forces that oppose commonsense immigration policies are powerful: globalists, lobbyists, religious institutions, the mainstream media, Silicon Valley, advocacy groups and immigration lawyers.

Suspended until at least Dec. 31 are visas that hinder thousands of job-seeking Americans. Among them is the H-1B, mostly for tech workers. A recent U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services report found that nearly 600,000 foreign-born tech workers are in the U.S. labor force. These workers are paid at wage levels well below the occupation’s local median wage, an outrage especially in light of large-scale IT layoffs that include currently employed H-1Bs.