Guzzardi: The two baseball players who paved the way for integration

Blunt in his evaluation of what the tour represented, Feller said that it was a friendly but racial rivalry and a money-making proposition. Feller: “I wasn’t doing it for my health.” Monte Irvin, New York Giants’ Hall of Famer who to his regret passed up the tour, said that Paige and Feller earned a remarkable-for-the-era $100,000 each with the players receiving about $5,000. Feller spared no expense. He hired a trainer, a doctor, a lawyer and a public relations specialist.

Paige, by then at least 40, matched up with the fire-balling Feller, 25, for the first couple of innings before giving way to relief pitchers. Feller, the greatest pitcher Ted Williams said he ever faced, had tested his fastball’s speed against a speeding, 86-MPH Harley-Davidson motorcycle. On a sunny summer day in Chicago’s Lincoln Park, the Harley had a 10-foot head start before Feller released the baseball. The ball broke the paper bull’s eye target well ahead of the motorcycle. MLB announced that Feller’s pitch hit 104 miles per hour.

Feller, financially astute even at a young age, took note of how popular interracial barnstorming was during the 1930s when a Dizzy Dean-led white team took on Paige’s black lineup. One afternoon in 1934, Dean and Paige were all business. They traded 13 scoreless innings at Wrigley Field in Hollywood, Calif., before Paige eked out a 1-0 win.