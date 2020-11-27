Guzzardi: Trump goes down swinging

Remember that the Post, exactly 19 minutes after President Trump’s inauguration, published a story titled “The Campaign to Impeach President Trump has Begun,” an effort that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed countless times during the following four years. Fifty-three Democrats boycotted President Trump’s January 20 inauguration in 2017.

The unprecedented attempt to discredit President Trump began when the Obama administration, of which Biden was a prominent member, authorized campaign spying, and eventually included the baseless Russia investigation and a doomed-to-fail impeachment attempt. Between day one and today, President Trump has battled Democrats, many Republicans, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the media, academia, the judiciary, evangelicals and assorted other powerful deep-state, never-Trumpers. Given that duly-elected President Trump’s White House journey has been uphill all the way and without even a passing acknowledgement of his economic successes, vindication may be his appropriate, going-away sentiment.

With a little less than two months remaining until Inauguration Day 2021, loose ends related to President Trump’s pending Executive Orders and his election lawsuits must be tied up before predictions about his legacy can be made. Using brutal invective, Pelosi says the president is a “psychopathic nut” and a nasty, horrible person. But, if his legal challenges fail, nearly 74 million Americans – more than 10 million voted for him than in 2016 – will remember President Trump as an unbending America-first advocate who went down swinging.

Joe Guzzardi is a Progressives for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at jguzzardi@pfirdc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0