Guzzardi: When the Mount Rushmore Nine took the field

Nicknamed the Keystones, the club went up against other South Dakota small towns that fielded teams. In 1938, the Mt. Rushmore nine couldn’t afford uniforms, and local baseball beat writers dismissed them as “…harmless and a permanent occupant of the cellar….” Yet, after the Keystoners drubbed the local Dohertys 6-1, those same critics ate their words and wrote that the upstarts “grew fangs overnight” and “ambushed” their unsuspecting rivals.

From that moment on, Clifford said, the team was on its way to greater heights. By 1939, the team had uniforms that read on the front “Rushmore Memorial.” Their warm-up sweaters featured images of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. The fourth president, Teddy Roosevelt, had not yet been added to the monument.

The Keystones represented themselves proudly in the Aberdeen-hosted state tournament. The Associated Press described Rushmore’s first win before eventually bowing out – a 2-0 ten inning squeaker – “a thriller.” Crawford drove in the two winning runs. But as the Mt. Rushmore project reached completion, the players drifted away to find other employment. No more games were played. A baseball signed by most of the 1939 team and other Keystone memorabilia are displayed at the Mt. Rushmore Lincoln Borglum Visitor’s Center.