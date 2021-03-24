Guzzardi: Who's in charge: Harris, Rice or Biden

But while the Biden administration’s willful blindness about the border is difficult to comprehend, a few things are clear. Biden didn’t campaign on border lawlessness, at least not directly. And voters didn’t elect Biden to throw open the border. Welcoming thousands of more desperate individuals during an era when millions of Americans are unemployed, and while 34 million live in poverty -- 10.5 percent of the 2019 U.S. population -- is unfathomable. Migrants from Africa and Asia have entered the U.S. unlawfully, and paid exorbitant fees to human trafficking cartels to be smuggled to the border illegally. The World Bank estimates that this year 150 million people will try to exist on less than $1.90 daily. Certainly, they too aspire to the generous American way that Biden promises.

Because Biden won’t travel to the border, hasn’t given a press conference, and rarely appears in public, 47 percent of likely U.S. voters believe that, according to a Rasmussen poll, he is a puppet president and allows others to make behind-the-scenes decisions for him. Capitol Hill insiders have identified as the true movers and shakers Vice President Kamala Harris, who governmenttracker.us ranked as the most liberal Senator ahead of Vermont’s Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren, and Obama holdover Susan Rice, the former National Security Director and current While House Domestic Policy Director.