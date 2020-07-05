Hackett: A tale of two councils: a contrast in 'transparency'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During a regular meeting on April 4, 2017, the Casper City Council discussed a startling survey by the Fraternal Order of Police (which had only been presented to the mayor the night before). Mayor Kenyne Humphrey said, “We’ve given out copies to all of Council, and, I apologize, hopefully the Chief and V.H. [the then-city manager] will have their copies…” Despite acknowledging a very real possibility that the chief of police and the city manager hadn’t had a chance to read this survey, the mayor said, “This Council is committed to transparency, and because of that, we want to share this, so I shared the survey with the press.”

The expose grew more dramatic. Councilwoman Amanda Huckabay then brazenly read what amounted to be a hit piece against the chief of police, quoting explicit and anonymous complaints from the survey. She even uttered the f-word in a public forum that children view with their families and was applauded. While citizens voicing concerns at council meetings are instructed to speak with “civility and decorum,” this same standard didn’t seem to apply to this city council on this night.