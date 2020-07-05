Hackett: A tale of two councils: a contrast in 'transparency'

During a regular meeting on April 4, 2017, the Casper City Council discussed a startling survey by the Fraternal Order of Police (which had only been presented to the mayor the night before). Mayor Kenyne Humphrey said, “We’ve given out copies to all of Council, and, I apologize, hopefully the Chief and V.H. [the then-city manager] will have their copies…” Despite acknowledging a very real possibility that the chief of police and the city manager hadn’t had a chance to read this survey, the mayor said, “This Council is committed to transparency, and because of that, we want to share this, so I shared the survey with the press.”
The expose grew more dramatic. Councilwoman Amanda Huckabay then brazenly read what amounted to be a hit piece against the chief of police, quoting explicit and anonymous complaints from the survey. She even uttered the f-word in a public forum that children view with their families and was applauded. While citizens voicing concerns at council meetings are instructed to speak with “civility and decorum,” this same standard didn’t seem to apply to this city council on this night.
Fast forward to May 19, 2020. When I, as a concerned citizen, have substantial and relevant ethical questions surrounding the purchase and development of previously city-owned property that a councilman — who served on this 2017 council — bought while he was on council, I’m told that city council is not an appropriate forum for this discussion. The city manager called me on the day of the first reading for this development and “suggested” I not bring up ethical concerns. “If this comes up tonight, which I would suggest it shouldn’t,” he said, and then he went on to advise me that the mayor would essentially be stopping any such comments.
During the hearing, the mayor read the following statement: “We have heard from several individuals with concerns about the petitioners for this development. The matter before us this evening is to review the parcel of land, the platting, accessibility and the overall vision of this subdivision. Issues regarding any alleged prior potential conflict of interest are not items appropriate for this forum…” Fortunately, another forum exists where I can exercise my constitutional right to express my opinion — the press.
If lewd and defamatory accusations against a police chief are allowed in one council meeting, why are factual and research-based questions about a former-councilman-turned-developer not “appropriate” in another meeting? If a councilwoman can use the f-word without repercussion in one meeting, why is much cleaner speech censored in other meetings?
Back then, the city council and mayor, who were “committed to transparency,” requested an investigation of the police department; but now, a group of citizens who sent a letter asking city leadership to investigate the ethics surrounding the former councilman’s purchase of previously city-owned property are told there won’t be any investigation. Apparently this is not covered under a commitment to transparency?
Half of the council members “committed to transparency” in 2017 still sit on the council today.
Yet the contrast in “transparency” between how these two councils handled these two issues couldn’t be clearer: then, Council welcomed allegations against a police chief, who many defended, stating he is a man of noble character, attempting to fight corruption in his department. Even a councilman said of him, “This is a good man.” The apparent goal was to take him down, and it worked — he was terminated.
Yet now, a few years later, Council shielded a former colleague from ethical questions and voted to approve his development, against the recommendations of the Planning and Zoning commission, city staff, fire chief and municipal code. The unfiltered “transparency” they practiced then — when there should have been restraint — stands in stark contrast to the restraint they practiced now — when there should have been transparency. Isn’t it ironic?
What is very clear to me is the need for a true commitment to professionalism, ethics and accountability from the Casper City Council. It is my hope that honest and ethical people will consider running for open council seats in upcoming elections.
