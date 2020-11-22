Hackett: Healing COVID fears with the power of hope

A family member tested positive for COVID-19, and we were all presumed to be positive. So we quarantined. Speaking from firsthand experience, COVID wasn’t horrible, but it wasn’t wonderful, either. My personal symptoms included body aches; fatigue; a mild tightness in my chest; general head cold symptoms; and finally, a loss of taste and smell. A few family members experienced a fever and cough. We treated our symptoms with over-the-counter medications and recommended vitamins. As a mother of five children, our family endured worse viruses in the past fifteen years — Norovirus and serious cases of croup topping the list.
Fortunately, no one required hospitalization and everyone recovered safely at home — which is what the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says will generally be the case: “Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care.”
Yet, fear around COVID abounds.
As I write this, the front page of the Star-Tribune features the number of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Wyoming. Currently, there are 21,750 confirmed cases; 11,826 confirmed recoveries, and tragically, 155 deaths. In percentages, 54% of cases have recovered, 45.993% are recovering, and .007% passed.
Yet despite the high percentage of recovery (99.99%), cities and states — including our own — are considering, or have implemented, mask mandates and lockdowns. Health officials and governors urge (or force) the cancellation of Thanksgiving gatherings. In a sudden concern for protecting lives, the mayor of Chicago — which has one of the highest murder rates in the country — has ordered residents to stay-at-home.
Meanwhile in Oregon, where physician-assisted suicide is legal, as is the possession of hard drugs like heroin, cocaine, and meth (which have killed thousands), the governor — ironically — says no one should die. She, too, ordered a lock-down. There will be fines and even arrest for violating the rules, but no penalties whatsoever if you’re caught carrying meth, heroin, or cocaine.
Since when did fear over what could happen in the worst case scenario for some dictate the everyday actions for all?
Coming face-to-face with our own mortality is necessary. It’s also incredibly freeing. You evaluate why you are here, what purpose your life holds, and what difference you can make in others’ lives. You lose a sense of fear and gain a great sense of courage. I had to face this myself a few years ago, with a husband and five children, ages ten and under at the time. I wrestled with, and found great comfort in, the words of Christ: “If you cling to your life, you will lose it; but if you give up your life for me, you will find it” (Matthew 10:39).
But people right now are very worried. Fear and force prevent family from visiting loved ones in homes, hospitals and nursing homes. Government and institutional policies require spouses and family to visit through windows and say goodbye over the phone or FaceTime. This should not be!
I recently returned from a major metropolitan hospital. This hospital, called Mercy Health, showed mercy by allowing visitors to be with the sick and dying in their loneliest, most vulnerable, and final moments. This approach allowed the hospital to fulfill its mission of serving as a “compassionate and transforming healing presence within our communities.” Isn’t that desperately needed now?
If anyone had cause to worry, I think of pilgrims at the Plymouth Plantation. After a harsh winter where starvation, sickness and death ravaged the settlement (killing half the colony), the survivors were grateful for the blessings and help they had received, despite great hardship and loss. And now, nearly 400 years later, thanksgiving — the act of giving thanks and celebrating the people and good gifts in our lives — has never been more important.
My hope is that this column will bring you hope — you can trust your days to your Creator and celebrate each day that you are given. Wear a mask, wash your hands and restrict your social circle if you’d like — you have the liberty to do so — but realize none of these things will ultimately save you. What truly saves you is faith. Forsake fear. Embrace the transforming and healing power of hope.
Cheryl Hackett is a wife, mother, and former broadcast journalist who lives in Casper and writes about current issues.
