Hackett: Healing COVID fears with the power of hope

Meanwhile in Oregon, where physician-assisted suicide is legal, as is the possession of hard drugs like heroin, cocaine, and meth (which have killed thousands), the governor — ironically — says no one should die. She, too, ordered a lock-down. There will be fines and even arrest for violating the rules, but no penalties whatsoever if you’re caught carrying meth, heroin, or cocaine.

Since when did fear over what could happen in the worst case scenario for some dictate the everyday actions for all?

Coming face-to-face with our own mortality is necessary. It’s also incredibly freeing. You evaluate why you are here, what purpose your life holds, and what difference you can make in others’ lives. You lose a sense of fear and gain a great sense of courage. I had to face this myself a few years ago, with a husband and five children, ages ten and under at the time. I wrestled with, and found great comfort in, the words of Christ: “If you cling to your life, you will lose it; but if you give up your life for me, you will find it” (Matthew 10:39).

But people right now are very worried. Fear and force prevent family from visiting loved ones in homes, hospitals and nursing homes. Government and institutional policies require spouses and family to visit through windows and say goodbye over the phone or FaceTime. This should not be!