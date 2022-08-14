Hageman: Liz Cheney thinks the election is about her, but it’s really about Wyoming

Ever since casting her vote to impeach President Donald Trump eighteen months ago, Liz Cheney has made Wyoming’s race for the U.S. House of Representatives all about her. Through the last year and a half, she has ignored her job of representing our state in favor of preening for Democrats and the national media on the illegitimate Jan. 6 Committee. But voters are about to prove that the Aug. 16 Republican primary is about the people of Wyoming, not one power-mad politician on a personal vendetta.

The Biden administration is particularly harmful to Wyoming, as President Biden and the radicals around him are shutting down our natural resource industries and hurting working families just trying to put food on the table. These policies are designed to reduce the domestic production of energy, which drives fuel costs (and everything else) higher and increases inflation.

They’ve thrown our border wide open, causing a flood of illegal immigrants who believe they can break the law to enter our country, face no consequences and be rewarded with government handouts. And they’ve come after our constitutional liberties, targeting law-abiding citizens with red flag laws and other restrictions on 2nd Amendment rights.

The Biden administration is a direct and continuing threat to our way of life in Wyoming, and we need a member of Congress who will stand up for us. But our lone representative is more concerned with furthering her own political agenda and future than she is with protecting the people who put her in office in the first place.

Cheney knows she can count on the corporate media to back her play, as The New York Times, CNN, and others have descended on our state to chronicle Cheney’s defiance of the will of the people. In fact, the Times nailed it in their glowing portrait, writing that “she has used the Aug. 16 contest as a sort of high-profile stage for her martyrdom — and a proving ground for her new crusade.”

That “crusade” is, in Cheney’s words, “making sure that Donald Trump never gets near the Oval Office again.”

But that’s not Liz Cheney’s decision to make. And you don’t have to be cynical to suspect that she’s using Wyoming’s House seat to propel her into position to run for president herself in 2024.

The people want someone who will stand up to the Biden administration, not lie down with the very Washington, D.C. insiders who attack us daily.

We want someone who will raise hell when leftists come for our 2nd Amendment rights, not vote for Joe Biden’s gun control bill as Cheney did.

Our member of Congress should be a leading voice against the excesses of the federal government because Wyoming is frequently targeted by its overreach.

That’s what the people are demanding.

In fact, that’s exactly what I’ve been doing for more than 25 years as a property rights and constitutional attorney, defending the individual rights of Wyomingites against the relentless onslaught of unelected bureaucrats. I’ve fought and won battles against the USDA, EPA and USFWS, to name a few. We are proud, independent people in Wyoming, but sometimes it takes going to court to force the federal government to back off, and that’s what I’ve done.

We can see what’s happening in this country, with elites enjoying high levels of privileges while enforcing laws against the rest of us.

Politicians and movie stars travel the globe on their private jets while we’re scolded for our carbon dioxide emissions and our industries are crippled.

Members of Congress employ armed security guards while the rest of us have our 2nd Amendment rights eroded.

Lawmakers ignore the COVID-19 restrictions and requirements they have imposed on the rest of us who have been forced to wear masks and receive vaccines, at times against our will.

And we see the FBI raid President Trump’s home in Florida, and we wonder – if they can do that to a former president, what can they do to us?

In the eleven months since I declared my candidacy for the House, I have traveled over 37,000 miles inside Wyoming — far enough to circumnavigate the globe almost one and a half times. I’ve had conversations with thousands of voters, and they all tell me that they feel that their views are being ignored by Washington, D.C.

When I’m the next congresswoman from Wyoming, I will never forget who hired me for the job, and I respectfully ask for your support in the Republican primary on August 16.