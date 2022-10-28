Hageman: On Nov. 8, we can begin to take our country back

Since I announced my campaign over a year ago, I’ve traveled over 45,000 miles within our beautiful

state, holding hundreds of public events, and speaking to thousands of Wyoming voters. The people have told me that Wyoming needs a member of Congress who will represent our values in Washington, D.C., not the other way around.

We need a member of Congress who will stand up for us and fight back against the out-of-control, radical policies coming out of the Biden administration. The people are demanding that someone fight for our constitutional rights, including our essential Second Amendment freedoms, and our rights to responsibly produce coal, oil, natural gas, and minerals to sustain our jobs and state economy.

For the last 25 years, that’s exactly what I’ve been doing – fighting to protect our water rights, our property rights, and our constitutional rights. I have taken on the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Forest Service, just to name a few, and won.

These are the fights that I will take to the halls of Congress.

When I entered the race, and then received the endorsement of President Donald Trump, we all knew that our goal was to take our country back. On Election Day, we here in Wyoming have a chance to do exactly that.

In the Biden administration, we are seeing the most dangerous, most destructive administration in U.S. history. President Biden and the radical Democrats are responsible for record-breaking inflation, record-breaking illegal immigration, record-breaking human trafficking, record-breaking drug running, and record-breaking energy and food costs.

It would be one thing if these calamities were happening by accident, though it would still be tragic, but what we are enduring is actually the Democrats’ plan. Their goal is to completely upend our economy, to force people to bend to their will and compel behavioral changes to establish their leftist Utopia. We need members of Congress who will expose these nonsensical policies and fight to return us to a commonsense path that will lead us back to liberty and prosperity.

The enemies of freedom are the same ones I have been fighting for most of my adult life. Some of them were elected by voters, but often the real damage is done by the unelected bureaucrats, who so far have been unaccountable and unreachable by the people their actions are harming. This is where the battle needs to occur.

I am fighting for Wyoming, but this mission reaches beyond the borders of our state.

When I get to Washington, I will join a new, solid, conservative Republican majority in the House – and hopefully in the Senate as well – to begin to right the ship and tell Joe Biden, the entire radical Left, and the faceless, anonymous bureaucrats that we’re not going to stand for it anymore.

We want a Congress that actually legislates, not one that delegates its lawmaking authority to far-flung agencies in violation of the very foundation of our constitutional structure.

We want representatives who fight for our small businesses and families., We want a government that works for us, not one that only works for the elites and the well-connected.

We want people in Washington who are focused on protecting us, on furthering our agenda, and on putting America First over the interests of foreign nations.

In Wyoming, we only get one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. and we have to get it right.

In the Republican primary in August, Wyoming voters overwhelmingly stated their view that we must head in a new direction. No longer will we allow our destiny to be controlled by members of the “Uniparty,” who don’t care which political organization is in charge as long as they remain part of it.

The alarm has already gone off here in Wyoming, and soon the rest of the country will respond to that same wakeup call. On Election Day, people who care about the Constitution, the rule of law, and the separation of powers will answer, show up, and be heard.

As I write this, there are people in Washington, D.C. making decisions that affect our daily lives, even though many of them likely couldn’t find Wyoming on a map. On Nov. 8, we will make sure that they know where we are and that we can’t be ignored any longer.

I’m Harriet Hageman, and I humbly ask for your vote so we can begin to take our country back.