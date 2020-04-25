Hageman: What are we willing to give up and at what cost?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On July 4th 1776, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence. 56 men who felt our rights as human beings were far more important than their own lives. By signing their names, these men were pleading guilty to treason, against a tyrant king 6,000 miles away. These men didn’t do this standing behind the greatest army in the world. They did it facing that army. Each man knowing, odds were, every man on that list would hang. 6,800 men did die for those rights, and hundreds of thousands have died for them since.

Amazingly enough, the rights these men bled for have been given up, virtually without protest. In the time of less than a month, the First Amendment has been directly or indirectly disobeyed in the name of safety, following a virus known as COVID-19. This generation of Americans has proclaimed that in fact their lives are more important than our rights.

Are we so self-indulgent that we would rather wake up in Soviet Russia than not wake up at all? We would rather further indebt our children, professing we deserve stimulus more than they deserve the American Dream? This concept may sound outlandish, but what our leaders have done regarding our rights as Americans, in just one month without accountability, proves we have no idea what they could do with an entire year. If it can be done now, it can be easily repeated, only this time to take guns, civil rights or private property.