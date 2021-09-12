Hageman: Wyoming needs a representative who shares our values

Wyoming is entitled to a representative in Congress who remembers who sent her there and honors the conservative principles we share. Liz Cheney has done neither, but I will do both. I am running against Cheney in the 2020 Republican primary so that we can take back Wyoming’s lone congressional seat and return it to those of us who have earned the right to call this great state home.

As a fourth generation Wyomingite, I learned the value of hard work, integrity, and loyalty while growing up on my family’s ranch near Fort Laramie. I was my parents’ fifth child, and when I was born, my oldest sibling was only 5 years old. My parents had just bought a ranch, were over $200,000 in debt, and had only $35 in the bank. I know firsthand what challenges our citizens face and how much effort they put into taking care of their families.

As a constitutional conservative, I have fought for Wyoming by opposing the crushing overreach of government, which threatens the ability of people to make it the same way my family did. I have waged my battles in court to protect Wyoming against runaway regulations and to preserve property rights.