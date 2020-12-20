Hall: The long-term care ombudsman is in

It’s always good to have friends willing to lend a hand during tough times and that is essentially the role of Wyoming’s Long Term Care Ombudsman. The Ombudsman serves as an advocate for those who live in long term care facilities, such as nursing homes or assisted living facilities, and seek to resolve concerns between residents and the facilities themselves.

In short, if long term care facility residents or their families are upset with something going on at their assisted living facility or nursing home, the Ombudsman can engage to help, and do so at no charge. Those issues can be everything from finding a nursing home resident available services, to a complaint about the nursing home serving cold food at dinner.

I love advocating for residents and teaching them to advocate for themselves. A couple years ago, I had a gentleman call me saying that a local service would not provide transportation for his mother to-and-from the wound clinic if she moved from her nursing home back home. The service told him that she needed to stay in the nursing home and was better off there.

I met with the man and his mother. The mother wanted to go home, but would need transportation to and from the hospital for wound care.