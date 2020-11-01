Haller: Common ground with the NAACP and you

In prior editorials, I have addressed the extensive vetting and training that it takes to become a Trooper. That we all dislike “bad cops” and that law enforcement officers are sworn to an oath to uphold the laws and constitutional rights of everyone, equally and fairly. The “thin blue line” at the WHP is we must police ourselves, before we can perform policing services on behalf of the public. The WHP trains and has policies and procedures in place that do not allow choke holds, unless deadly force is authorized, and that force will deescalate when subjects decrease or cease to resist. The WHP recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone. That Troopers will continue to receive mandatory training specific to Anti-Bias, Cultural Awareness and Diversity instruction. As a result, I have every reason to believe that WHP Troopers will continue to perform their duties without bias or prejudice.
Over the course of the last four months, I have enjoyed getting to know and speaking with Wyoming NAACP Chapter President Stephen Latham. President Latham has provided me with the opportunity to better understand what a person of color may experience, that is beyond the reason of the stop, when contacted by a law enforcement officer. Though this encounter may be considered routine for a Trooper, it can be anything but that for a person of color. Having an understanding of what a person of color may be feeling or experiencing, helps provide potential insight and perspective for Trooper(s) making a contact.
President Latham (who also happens to be an ordained minister), is a Wyoming native. After serving our country in the Armed Forces for 21 years, President Latham returned to Cheyenne. If you would have asked me as recently as six months ago if I would become friends with Wyoming NAACP Chapter President, I would have most certainly said no. However, what I have learned is that two individuals from seemingly opposite ideologies and perspectives, can have much more in common than originally thought. In fact, President Latham and I both expect ethical, professionally trained Troopers that treat everyone equally and fairly, without prejudice or bias.
I would also like to relay that from October 9 through 12, 2020, was the first ever National Faith and Blue Campaign. This event is based upon strong communities are built on mutual respect and understanding. That law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of each community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive. Cheyenne area law enforcement and many leaders of faith, including President Latham and Cheyenne PD Chaplain, Reverend Hilton McClendon helped coordinate this event. I am happy to say it was an honor to attend an event where law enforcement received support from leaders and the public!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!