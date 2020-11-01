Haller: Common ground with the NAACP and you

In prior editorials, I have addressed the extensive vetting and training that it takes to become a Trooper. That we all dislike “bad cops” and that law enforcement officers are sworn to an oath to uphold the laws and constitutional rights of everyone, equally and fairly. The “thin blue line” at the WHP is we must police ourselves, before we can perform policing services on behalf of the public. The WHP trains and has policies and procedures in place that do not allow choke holds, unless deadly force is authorized, and that force will deescalate when subjects decrease or cease to resist. The WHP recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone. That Troopers will continue to receive mandatory training specific to Anti-Bias, Cultural Awareness and Diversity instruction. As a result, I have every reason to believe that WHP Troopers will continue to perform their duties without bias or prejudice.