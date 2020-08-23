Haller: Less than three percent pass

In the editorial on Sunday July 19, 2020, I stated the WHP, “must police ourselves before we can perform policing services on behalf of the public.” I would like to follow up on this and provide what criteria must be met to become a WHP Trooper.
All Trooper candidates undergo a written test, interview, physical fitness test, deception test and psychological evaluation. Many of these include character and moral assessments/evaluations, as well as any racial/discrimination bias. Candidates who successfully pass all of these then undergo an in-depth background investigation. This includes interviews of co-workers, supervisors, subordinates, neighbors and family members. Review of personnel records that includes prior employment, recognition and discipline. Review of credit history and social media, as well as a final interview with the candidate prior to offering full-time employment. Included in the background investigation is racial and ethnic bias.
Every Trooper hired undergoes extensive training and additional evaluation and testing. The first 14 weeks of training is at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. This consists of 605 hours of certified instruction that includes Constitutional Law, Search and Seizure, Laws of Arrest, Firearms, Custody & Control, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Building Searches, Traffic Stops, Investigations and physical fitness. Individuals who successfully complete this training receive Wyoming Peace Officer Certification that includes Human Diversity, Interaction with the Mentally Ill, Ethical Issues in Policing, Introduction to Community Policing, Professional Development and Interpersonal Communications.
Troopers then undergo an additional 14 weeks of training evaluation and testing at the WHP Basic Trooper Training Academy. This training consists of 551 hours of certified classroom, practical exercises and scenario training surrounding Constitutional Law, Search and Seizure, Traffic Law, Arrests, Firearms, Custody & Control, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Traffic Stops, Investigations, Ethics, Verbal De-escalation, Mental Health First Aid and physical fitness.
All Troopers then undergo a minimum of 50 shifts worked, while being trained and evaluated by Field Training Troopers; selected veteran troopers. After successfully completing field training with adequate performance, Troopers are then released to work alone and independently. Less than three percent of those who apply to become a WHP Trooper actually earn this title.
Kebin Haller has worked in law enforcement for the past 29 years. Serving six years with the Rawlins Wyoming Police Department, 18 years with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the past five years as the Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
