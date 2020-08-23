Haller: Less than three percent pass

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the editorial on Sunday July 19, 2020, I stated the WHP, “must police ourselves before we can perform policing services on behalf of the public.” I would like to follow up on this and provide what criteria must be met to become a WHP Trooper.

All Trooper candidates undergo a written test, interview, physical fitness test, deception test and psychological evaluation. Many of these include character and moral assessments/evaluations, as well as any racial/discrimination bias. Candidates who successfully pass all of these then undergo an in-depth background investigation. This includes interviews of co-workers, supervisors, subordinates, neighbors and family members. Review of personnel records that includes prior employment, recognition and discipline. Review of credit history and social media, as well as a final interview with the candidate prior to offering full-time employment. Included in the background investigation is racial and ethnic bias.