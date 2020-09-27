Haller: The WHP's Eight Core Values

In prior editorials, I have addressed what the “thin blue line” truly means to those of us sworn to uphold the laws and constitutional rights of everyone equally and fairly. Those officers who violate this oath need to be removed from this profession and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The “thin blue line” is all about holding other officers accountable and policing ourselves before policing others and protecting constitutional rights equally and fairly, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity or socioeconomic status. I have also relayed the type of examinations and assessments that applicants must undergo to be hired, as well as the lengthy amount of training that occurs before becoming a trooper.
This month, I would like to address the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s Eight Core Values. WHP’s Core Values are the agency’s fundamental beliefs and principles. All troopers are expected to conduct themselves within the parameters of these values throughout training, as well as during the performance of their duties:
Conviction: Approach day-to-day activities with confidence, passion and sincerity.
Humility: Have compassion, good listening skills and be a servant-leader. Recognize weaknesses in myself and strengths in others.
Integrity: Be truthful, ethical, accountable, consistent, fair: and predictable.
Loyalty: Have allegiance and trust to ourselves, each other and to the public; submit to authority; and use difficult times to demonstrate my commitment to those I serve.
Diligence: Pursue excellence through hard work, dedication and perseverance. Stay the course. Be committed. Invest the time and energy to complete each task assigned to me.
Courage: Overcome fear, have administrative fortitude, remember principle over expediency, do what is right and demonstrate self-initiative.
Optimism: Focus on the future with a clear understanding of responsibilities to achieve agency goals, maintain a positive outlook, demonstrate patience and understanding and recognize others.
Discipline: Display self-control, be respectful and maintain objectivity.
The WHP also has several policies in place to maintain the trust and respect of those we serve.
Persons having contact with Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and other personnel shall be treated in a fair, impartial, equitable and objective manner, in accordance with law, and without consideration of their individual demographics. Irrespective of race or other distinctions, all persons shall be treated in the same basic manner under the same or similar circumstances. Any WHP member who witnesses or who are aware of instances of biased policing shall immediately report the incident to a supervisor. All employees shall intervene at the time a biased policing incident occurs.
The WHP recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone. With this responsibility is also accountability. Any trooper present and observing another officer using force that is beyond that which is objectively reasonable under the circumstances shall intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force. A trooper who observes another officer use force that exceeds the degree of force permitted by policy or law will promptly report these observations to a supervisor.Kebin Haller has worked in law enforcement for the past 29 years. Serving six years with the Rawlins Wyoming Police Department, 18 years with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the past five years as the Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
