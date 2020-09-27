Haller: The WHP's Eight Core Values

In prior editorials, I have addressed what the “thin blue line” truly means to those of us sworn to uphold the laws and constitutional rights of everyone equally and fairly. Those officers who violate this oath need to be removed from this profession and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The “thin blue line” is all about holding other officers accountable and policing ourselves before policing others and protecting constitutional rights equally and fairly, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity or socioeconomic status. I have also relayed the type of examinations and assessments that applicants must undergo to be hired, as well as the lengthy amount of training that occurs before becoming a trooper.