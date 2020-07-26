Haller: WHP response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After much thought as to what is happening around our country regarding law enforcement conduct and the resulting civil unrest, I wanted to provide the citizens of Wyoming with some information. As a Wyoming law enforcement officer, I think it is both important and relevant that those we serve know what is expected of Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers.

First, let me say that we all dislike “bad cops!” All law enforcement officers are sworn to an oath to uphold the laws and constitutional rights of everyone, equally and fairly. Those officers who violate this oath need to be removed from this profession and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. For me, this is what the “thin blue line” is all about. Separating out and holding accountable those bad officers. I have the strong belief that we must police ourselves before we can perform policing services on behalf of the public.