Haller: WHP response

After much thought as to what is happening around our country regarding law enforcement conduct and the resulting civil unrest, I wanted to provide the citizens of Wyoming with some information. As a Wyoming law enforcement officer, I think it is both important and relevant that those we serve know what is expected of Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers.
First, let me say that we all dislike “bad cops!” All law enforcement officers are sworn to an oath to uphold the laws and constitutional rights of everyone, equally and fairly. Those officers who violate this oath need to be removed from this profession and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. For me, this is what the “thin blue line” is all about. Separating out and holding accountable those bad officers. I have the strong belief that we must police ourselves before we can perform policing services on behalf of the public.
As Wyoming residents, I would expect you to be looking to your highway patrol with confirmation that what happened in Minneapolis would not happen in our state. Let me say, that what happened in Minneapolis is not at all a representation of your Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). All troopers recognize that our behavior and actions define us, we are responsible for them, as well as accountable to you. No one at the WHP takes your trust and respect for granted. This agency will continue to hold troopers to a high standard and expects them to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times.
The WHP trains and has policies and procedures in place that do not allow choke holds, unless deadly force is authorized, and that force will deescalate when subjects decrease or cease to resist. In addition, Troopers receive extensive training for appropriate use of force. The WHP recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone.
Kebin Haller has worked in law enforcement for the past 29 years. Serving six years with the Rawlins Wyoming Police Department, 18 years with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the past five years as the Colonel for the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
