Halverson: Censure is appropriate for Republican that funded Democrat

She and her county partners on the State Central Committee were absent from the meeting, which was unfortunate. I would have liked to hear a defense of her activities on behalf of Democrats and against Republicans.

Speaking only for myself, this woman has no place on the Central Committee of the Wyoming Republican Party, and ought to step down immediately.

The Wyoming Republican Party is under attack from all sides and within, as mainstream Wyoming Republicans demand that the party become more principled on its return to its conservative roots.

In my role as Wyoming’s National Committewoman, I spent eight years traveling the state. The complaint I heard consistently was about the Party permitting Republicans-that-should-be-Democrats to ride on the Republican brand.

In 2016, the Wyoming Republican Party and the Republican National Committee both adopted the most conservative platforms that either entity had seen in decades. I am proud to have been part of both efforts. Many other states are following suit.