Hanson: As in 1944, Democratic running mate selection seems pivotal

In such an ordeal, the Democrats believe that their likely nominee, Joe Biden, can win the November election.

As with FDR in 1944, the 77-year-old Biden seems frail at times. He also seems frequently confused. There is concern in some corners that if elected, he might not be able to fulfill his duties.

That unspoken fear has turned the selection of a Democratic running mate into a drama not seen in decades.

Like Roosevelt, Biden is seen as a coalition builder and not as left-wing as most of the failed Democratic primary candidates.

Disheartened Bernie Sanders supporters are pushing for a progressive running mate. But the party establishment feels that Democrats already dodged the socialist bullet when Sanders’ campaign finally collapsed.

To placate radical Democrats, Biden has promised that his running mate will be either a minority, a woman or both — and likely far more left-wing than he is.

Moderates are worried that Biden has already moved hard left, and if he goes even further with a progressive vice presidential pick, the Democratic ticket may well lose to Donald Trump. Privately, they would probably prefer as either their presidential or vice presidential nominee a known commodity such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.