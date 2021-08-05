Hanson: Biden administration should look in mirror before casting stones over vaccinations

Yet Dr. Anthony Fauci, in the days when he still posed as a bipartisan professional, had dismissed the idea of any viable vaccination in the election year 2020. Biden publicly doubted that Trump’s vaccination efforts would either work or be safe.

In a nationally televised debate, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris shamefully said she would take a COVID-19 vaccine if doctors said it was safe but not if Trump said to take it. That was disastrous messaging for an already skeptical nation.

Pfizer had promised a breakthrough vaccination announcement in late October, on the eve of the election. Then it mysteriously went silent — only to suddenly announce its successful vaccine less than a week after Election Day.

Biden continued the politicization of the vaccination program by bizarrely and falsely declaring on CNN that there had been no vaccines available until he entered office. Yet Biden himself was vaccinated on Dec. 21 on live television.

Soon, Biden grandly promised that everyone who was vaccinated would be safe from COVID-19 and could thus resume normal life. Those who refused vaccinations were almost immediately labeled by the media as Trump supporters, reviving the left’s narrative of uneducated, idiotic and white resistance to government.