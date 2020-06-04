Hanson: China isn’t letting the pandemic go to waste

The Chinese government assumed that Western elites would get rich by being complicit in China’s cheating and would thus help sell out their own countries. They were mostly right on both counts.

As China westernized its economy, it conned gullible Western officials that eventually it planned to become a useful member of the family of nations.

In truth, China strategically hoarded cash from its asymmetrical trade surpluses. It planted its functionaries throughout transnational organizations and subverted them. It beefed up its military and planted island bases in international waters. It compromised strategically important nations by investing in their infrastructure through its neo-colonial and imperialist multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative.

China may have been forced by the global epidemic to give up its nice-guy façade. But it has insidiously pivoted from global friend to its new role as overt global villain.

If the world had been anxious over the intentions of a suspiciously nice China, it will become downright terrified of an overtly hostile China.

In other words, China is not wasting the disaster of the Wuhan outbreak.