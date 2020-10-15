Hanson: Destroying the institutions we inherited

Almost immediately, distinguished American historians cited factual errors and general incoherence in The 1619 Project —especially Hannah-Jones’ claim that the United States was created to promote and protect slavery.

Facing a storm of criticism, Hannah-Jones falsely countered that she had never advanced a revisionist date of American’s “real” founding. Yet even the New York Times — without explanation — erased from its own website Hannah-Jones’ earlier description of 1619 as “our true founding.”

The annual Academy Awards were once among the most watched events in America. In 2020, however, Oscar viewership crashed to its lowest level in history, due in large part to backlash against the left-wing politicking, sermonizing and virtue-signaling of award winners.

Recently, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which oversees the Oscars, announced that it will adopt racial, gender and sexual identity quotas for nominees — refuting the ancient idea of “art for art’s sake”

Such ideology has also infected, and thus tarnished, the Grammy and Emmy awards, and left-wing virtue-signaling has also become part of the NFL and the NBA.

The lesson in all these debacles is that anywhere ideology trumps science, public service, history, art and entertainment, ruin surely follows.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and the author of “The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won,” from Basic Books. You can reach him by e-mailing authorvdh@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0