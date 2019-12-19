Hanson: Former intelligence chiefs fit perfectly into media advocacy culture

In testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, there were 245 occasions on which Comey claimed he couldn’t remember details or couldn’t answer questions.

Comey did not tell the truth when he said the Steele dossier was not the prime evidence that he submitted to the FISA court. He also lied about when he was briefed on the dossier.

McCabe was given a criminal referral for lying to federal investigators. His story about conspiring to catch Trump on tape in an effort to remove him under the 25th Amendment cannot be reconciled with the version of the account told by his apparent partner in that gambit, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Brennan has on two occasions lied under oath to Congress, first about collateral deaths caused by drone strikes abroad, then about CIA spying on Senate staffers’ computers. Clapper got caught lying about the surveillance of U.S. citizens and claimed he gave the “least untruthful” answer. Both have given accounts of their knowledge of the Steele dossier that are contradicted by a number of sources. Clapper falsely claimed of the dossier that “more and more of it has been corroborated.”

Three, all four of these former intelligence chiefs detest the president of the United States.