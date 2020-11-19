Hanson: Irony abounds as the left politicizes the coronavirus

Admirable rhetoric. But a few days after the election, Pfizer abruptly announced that in mass human trials, its vaccine had proven 90 percent effective and safe after all.

Still odder than the recalibrated timing was what the company did next.

First, a Pfizer official claimed that the company had never been part of Operation Warp Speed. In an earlier press release, Pfizer had bragged about being an integral player in the multibillion-dollar federal effort to rush the vaccine into use. The day after the denial about being part of the program, a company spokesman conceded that the company is, in fact, part of Operation Warp Speed.

Second, Pfizer gave notice of its purported breakthrough not in a press conference or a communique to the sitting president. Instead, according to Joe Biden, the company contacted his campaign’s “public health advisers.”

Apparently, Pfizer had, in fact, been guided by the “artificial milestone” of the election, even if inadvertently.

Or was Pfizer trying to gain political support for its vaccine rollout from Biden, who was an overwhelming favorite in almost all the pre-election polls? Members of Biden’s campaign team told Bloomberg News that Biden advisers had met with officials at companies that are working on vaccines before the election.