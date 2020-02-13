Hanson: The Democrats' February blues

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tore up her official copy of the presidential speech on national television the moment Trump finished delivering it. It was the first time in history that the House speaker, seated directly behind the president, had shown such childishness.

Then, on Feb. 5, the Senate voted to acquit Trump on two impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

When the impeachment inquiry started in September based on a “whistleblower” complaint, Trump’s approval rating was about 8 points lower than it is now. The efforts of the impeachment triad of Reps. Pelosi (D-Calif.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) proved an unmitigated political disaster for their party. It’s no wonder, given that the partisan impeachment effort never won bipartisan or public support.

The Democrats did not offer a special counsel report or draw on an independent investigation. By the time the partisan spectacle was over, a terrible precedent had been set of turning impeachment into just another crass political tool. From now on, if sitting presidents lose their House majorities after their first midterm elections, will they inevitably be impeached by the opposition?