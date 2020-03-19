Hanson: The mysterious rise, fall and rise of Joe Biden

After Super Tuesday, Biden was, by process of elimination, suddenly the front-runner again in one of the more amazing comebacks in primary history.

Democrats may have dodged the Sanders socialist bullet and united the party behind Biden, but how will Biden beat Trump?

Biden’s threefold strategy is obvious.

First, Biden will copy the Bloomberg playbook and avoid campaign appearances as much as possible, instead relying on ads, endorsements and the occasional short, teleprompter-aided speech.

Biden also will name administration officials in advance and use a dozen or so of them as surrogates and anti-Trump attack dogs on the campaign trail.

The subtext will be that the abstract idea of Biden is preferable to the concrete reality of hearing him speak or seeing him in action.

Second, Biden’s running mate, with a wink and a nod, will be sold as the likely future president sooner than later.

Diversity candidates who did not run effective campaigns and dropped out of the race now have a chance to be revived as Biden’s running mate — with a real shot to be president or at least to have a more influential role than past vice presidents.