Hanson: Trump's chances for re-election are looking better and better

All that said, few economists are predicting a recession in the next eight months before the election — given the near-record employment and increased disposable income from rising wages and lower taxes. Gallup found that 63 percent of the public approves of the Trump economy — the highest rating for any president in that category over the last 20 years.

Will Trump get into a war? China, Iran and North Korea would benefit if Trump were not re-elected. Any of them might seek a confrontation over the summer to provoke Trump into an unpopular pre-election shootout.

Yet Trump’s record suggests that he is unlikely to favor pre-emptory attacks, nation-building or the use of U.S. ground troops in large numbers. So far, he has used mostly air and sea power to accomplish limited objectives, without committing U.S. ground troops to the usual nasty places in the Middle East.

Scandal-wise, Trump has already been impeached by the House but was acquitted by the Senate. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team spent 22 months and some $35 million to investigate collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election — and came up short.