Hanson: Trumpism without Trump?

Getting kicked off social media by Silicon Valley moguls ironically turned out to be a plus for Trump. His once controversial tweets and posts no longer distract from Biden’s frequent displays of ineptitude. And in the lull, attention has turned to Trump’s fiercest critics — especially Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California. Both are now mired in scandal, and Newsom is likely facing a recall election.

Ever so slowly, the image of the now-muted ex-president is transforming from former bad-boy bully to current bullied private citizen.

In addition, the 74-year-old ex-president acted like he was just 60 at the CPAC event. The 78-year-old Biden increasingly appears bewildered — and more like he is in his 80s.

The current detention of undocumented minors at the border and presidential orders to bomb in Syria remind voters that Biden is doing exactly what the now-silent media used to blast Trump for doing. A Biden-created border crisis, climbing gas prices and renewed aggression from China suggest that the “Make American Great Again” agenda may be missed after a little more than a month of reset.

The United States leads the world in COVID-19 vaccinations, in part because Trump wisely hedged bets by enlisting and often subsidizing several different companies.