Hanson: What we don't know about the coronavirus is what scares us

The method of the contagion has been perplexing to experts. Why is the mortality rate for infected patients in Iran roughly double that of patients in countries such as South Korea, Italy and Japan? Why have almost no children under 10 died from the infection?

Are governments unable (or unwilling) to count the infected, given the similarities in symptoms between the coronavirus and various colds and flus? Does such uncertainty suggest that we are undercounting the number of people sickened or killed by coronavirus?

Or are we instead overestimating its dangers? Thousands of patients may have already recovered from mild cases — and perhaps never knew they were sick in the first place.

Evidence suggests that only about 2 percent of patients will die after infection. As in the case of other viral illness, the unfortunate victims are mostly elderly people with existing illnesses. Does that pattern suggest the coronavirus may be more like annual influenza outbreaks — deadly to thousands but hardly the stuff to shut down a global economy?

The common theme of history’s great plagues — Athens in 430 B.C., Constantinople in 541 and the Black Plague of 1347— was that preindustrial conditions of filth and ignorance helped spread what were usually bacterial diseases transmitted by lice, fleas and rodents.