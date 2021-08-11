Harriet Hageman: Biden’s land grab -- the federal policy for intentional decline

One thing that can be safely said about the Biden Administration is that when you think they could not become even more extreme, they make clear that you underestimate them at your peril. Take President Biden’s Executive Order 14008, entitled “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” Buried on page 9, is Section 216, with the heading, “Conserving Our Nation’s Lands and Waters,” the goal of which is to develop a plan to “conserve at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.” Known as the “30 x 30” program, the ultimate objective of the land grabbers is to move on to the “50 x 50” program, which, as you probably guessed, would allegedly “conserve” fifty percent of our lands and waters by 2050.