Haskins: Not “Republican” enough, Wyoming party ignored me

2020 was my first convention as a Wyoming Delegate. I have only been an “active” Republican for the last 2 years. I was voted in as Republican Women’s Delegate just this year. I started studying bylaws, platforms and resolutions. I attended my first Caucus. I was voted a Natrona Delegate in May. This was a title I took seriously and I began researching. I was very excited about being a part of this process!
The first thing that happened was my name was changed from Delegate to Guest. I found out our county had been voted out! It was explained that our county convention did not meet the satisfaction of the state (even with COVID exceptions) and we were not eligible. I don’t fully understand why it was not okay, but the state revoted to allow us back in, so it didn’t matter.
Then the part I was waiting for! We got to vote! I chose the people I had researched and I submitted my vote! Then someone said there was a person missing from the ballot. They said they would send a new ballot. Then a third. I only got one. There were people who got confirmation and people who did not. Did we get everyone? How could we know? I suggested that we ask the voters how many of them cast a vote for councilman/woman. If the number of votes was higher than the number of votes counted, then it was safe to say not all votes were received. That was agreed upon by many commenters, but never done. We voted to revote, but then it was late. So, it was decided that the meeting should be ended using the 200 some votes received and to let it go.
I still do not know if my vote was received. The Secretary of State declared that our election was not legitimate. It was implied that there would be a revote in June. So I kept my mouth shut. I paid my additional $87.50 to attend the convention in Gillette. That is a total of $175 I paid to have my vote count.
I went to Gillette for the second convention to place my vote. It was not until Saturday morning that I was informed that the votes had been declared official, and that I would not get a revote. Why? If the votes were legitimate, but there was doubt, why could we not revote? Was the Party afraid I had changed my mind on whom I wished to vote for? I don’t suppose my question will ever be answered, because I did not get to ask it.
The time came to discuss bylaws. If we contested it, we could discuss it. If not there would be no reading, no debate, no discussion.
So, the people around me did the only thing we could do. We contested it. All of it. Was it because we were trying to disrupt the process, as Mr. Clem suggested? Not on my end it wasn’t. It was because I wanted to be a part of the process! For a minute (almost exactly) I thought that maybe I was going to have an opportunity to see how a convention is supposed to work. Debate-decisions-compromise-progress. That didn’t happen. Instead, someone jumped in front of a speaker and demanded that we adjourn the convention. The masses decided no. Then they demanded that we approve all bylaws without discussion. The masses decided no. Then Mr. Clem explained that perhaps we did not understand the vote and did a revote. The masses passed the bylaws without discussion.
That was the end of my convention. By this time, I had spent more than 24 total hours of my time trying to participate in the process. To learn about the process. To feel like my vote counted. I did not get the chance.
The members of the GOP who were in charge made one message loud and clear. My vote did not matter. I am not Republican enough to be a part of this party.
The second line of the Wyoming Republican Party bylaws state our mission is “to recruit citizens to the Republican Party.” As a new member — I can assure you that you have failed.
Not only am I not sure that I belong in this party, I am not sure that I should encourage my friends to join either.
Not one person in this party knows my voting record. You do not know if I am a Frontier Republican. You do not know if I am an extremely conservative Republican or if I am a “RINO.”
I never got to tell you. You missed a very important opportunity. You had a youngish Republican that was looking to be involved in the process. You told me that my voice isn’t needed. My vote doesn’t count. That I am not Republican enough. Or maybe all you said was that I live in the wrong neighborhood. I guess I really don’t know which.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!