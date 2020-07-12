Haskins: Not “Republican” enough, Wyoming party ignored me

2020 was my first convention as a Wyoming Delegate. I have only been an “active” Republican for the last 2 years. I was voted in as Republican Women’s Delegate just this year. I started studying bylaws, platforms and resolutions. I attended my first Caucus. I was voted a Natrona Delegate in May. This was a title I took seriously and I began researching. I was very excited about being a part of this process!

The first thing that happened was my name was changed from Delegate to Guest. I found out our county had been voted out! It was explained that our county convention did not meet the satisfaction of the state (even with COVID exceptions) and we were not eligible. I don’t fully understand why it was not okay, but the state revoted to allow us back in, so it didn’t matter.

Then the part I was waiting for! We got to vote! I chose the people I had researched and I submitted my vote! Then someone said there was a person missing from the ballot. They said they would send a new ballot. Then a third. I only got one. There were people who got confirmation and people who did not. Did we get everyone? How could we know? I suggested that we ask the voters how many of them cast a vote for councilman/woman. If the number of votes was higher than the number of votes counted, then it was safe to say not all votes were received. That was agreed upon by many commenters, but never done. We voted to revote, but then it was late. So, it was decided that the meeting should be ended using the 200 some votes received and to let it go.