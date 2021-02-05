Hauptman: A voice for Wyoming wildlife

Trapping is often promoted as a wildlife management tool, yet the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) does not conduct surveys to determine abundance of fur bearers, let alone animals designated as “predatory” animals (coyote, jackrabbit, porcupine, raccoon, red fox, skunk, and stray cat). How can the tool be used if unaware of which way is up? Trapping and hunting of “predatory” animals continues without restriction to number, method, season and without requiring a permit.

All resource agencies, like WGFD, are founded on the public trust doctrine. The citizens have entrusted the care of all Wyoming wildlife, all 800 species, to the WGFD. All citizens, all 800 species. The exception, those whose legal status is “predator”.

Calling for trapping rules and regulations is no more an infringement on the rights of an individual than is the prohibition of shooting from the road, using artificial light or leaving to rot in a field the edible portions of a big game animal.