Hauptman: Reflecting on 50 years since the Wyoming eagle killings of 1971

The killers were after eagles, bald and golden. One method was poisoning the other aerial gunning. The poison, thallium sulfate, was stuffed into 20 poached pronghorns with, as one authority stated, enough poison in each pronghorn to kill every animal in the state. Those questioned said the poison was intended for their arch-devil, the coyote, not eagles. Unable to establish willful intent to kill eagles, federally protected since 1940, the authorities filed poaching offenses. The killing operation proceeded unhampered. Onto the ranch the men arrived with dead eagles in hand as proof for the $25 illegal bounty until one man, the pilot, a former WWII fighter pilot and employee of a Wyoming-owned flying service began to feel uneasy as piles of rotting eagles built.

This story, detailed in George Laycock’s 1973 Autumn of the Eagle and thoroughly covered as events unfolded in Wyoming-bred High Country News, is complicated in detail but not in deadly result for nearly 800 eagles in Wyoming alone. The pilot sought immunity and gave full testimony. The hearings recount, in gruesome detail, the long war on eagles. The pilot kept a notebook. One day, 14 eagles, another 29, then 39. So many he lost count. Commenting on the flying skills of the golden, the pilot said it was not difficult to get the gunner in position. The bald, on the other hand, was capable of skillful maneuvers and an entire box of shells was spent, though one needed to kick the bird to verify its death.