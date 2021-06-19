Hawkinson: Artist laments changes at Art 321, takes exception to reason for backlash

After reading the article published on Saturday, June 5th about Art 321, I spent days speaking with concerned former/current patrons, members, artists, and donors of the Casper Artists’ Guild. Many of us were absolutely horrified. The article implied that the backlash against the current state of affairs in the guild was from homophobic/racist patrons and members. That is very far from the truth.
We were surprised that more information was not gathered about the article before it was printed. If more people had been spoken with, we believe this article would’ve taken on a different perspective of how this “backlash” was started and how it has been fueled up to this point.
A Guild is defined as “An association of persons of the same trade or pursuits, formed to protect mutual interests and maintain standards.” In this case the “trade” or “pursuit” is art.
Due to new leadership, I believe Art 321 in its current form is far from an artists’ guild. This has led to talented, passionate artists losing their own communities' viewership because they just want to learn, mentor, collaborate and make great art without also having to adopt a public social justice platform.
At the time of this writing, it is still Art 321, Casper Artists’ Guild. However, the director is actively working to drop the Casper Artists’ Guild’s name, as noted in the June 5th article. I interpret this as to further a personal agenda.
Established in 1924, the Casper Artists’ Guild has built their mission on nurturing and educating visual artists and increasing access to arts opportunities for all. That is 97 years of multi-generational collaboration coming from different backgrounds to foster the arts for the betterment of our community as a whole.
Many dedicated patrons and members have worked for years on building and developing Art 321 into a welcoming and family environment. I believe that is being lost right before our very eyes. Members have expressed to me that Art 321 is no longer a place for specifically mentoring artists. Artists have nowhere to go, no one to guide, and now, even more limited representation in our own community. After 97 years of hard work, aspiring and prominent local artists are now “homeless.” I think this is an absolute shame!
Some other Guild members and I agree that the article is a mis-representation to the goals The Casper Artists’ Guild has worked towards for years. I found artists are pulling their work not because they oppose gay pride, but because there is seemingly little value for local aspiring artists under current leadership. The further Art 321 gets from art, the more backlash.
The majority of the people I spoke with said the reason they pulled their work, patronage or donations is because the quality standards in the gallery have significantly decreased in the past months. The gift shop has not been changed out in over a year and there is seldom staff available to sell artists work or tell their story. Their work is not cared for properly. Notable art based mentors have pulled their work, time and communication encouraging member involvement is lacking. And I think the building is a mess.
Another major issue for members leaving Art 321 seems to reflect that this organization is no longer a family friendly place. Others I spoke with said they have had uncomfortable encounters with new leadership and they felt “scared” or “intimidated” to come into the space or voice objections.
If anything, I believe current leadership is discouraging artists from discovering their joy and passion through the arts and challenging conversations. This is a huge problem for an organization whose mission was to foster young artists and arts access for all in the community. Patrons and members reconsidering their time, knowledge and donations, seem to have a direct connection with leadership using art as a backdrop instead of placing local, thought provoking, skillful art at the forefront. Not one person responded to me that they do not support our LGBTQ+ community or inclusion of different groups. That didn’t come up.
While local artists are persevering and continuing to make art in our community without the aid of a localized art based community, the question remains, where did their representation go? Where are their mentorship experiences and professional networks? The Casper Artists’ Guild was the proverbial “foot in the door” for beginning artists. Has that door now been slammed shut?
Rachel Hawkinson, an artist with a Bachelors in Fine Arts and Humanities from UW has been a volunteer, exhibiting artist, current member and a former board member at Art 321. she can be reached at trimmer595@gmail.com