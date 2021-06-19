Hawkinson: Artist laments changes at Art 321, takes exception to reason for backlash

Established in 1924, the Casper Artists’ Guild has built their mission on nurturing and educating visual artists and increasing access to arts opportunities for all. That is 97 years of multi-generational collaboration coming from different backgrounds to foster the arts for the betterment of our community as a whole.

Many dedicated patrons and members have worked for years on building and developing Art 321 into a welcoming and family environment. I believe that is being lost right before our very eyes. Members have expressed to me that Art 321 is no longer a place for specifically mentoring artists. Artists have nowhere to go, no one to guide, and now, even more limited representation in our own community. After 97 years of hard work, aspiring and prominent local artists are now “homeless.” I think this is an absolute shame!

Some other Guild members and I agree that the article is a mis-representation to the goals The Casper Artists’ Guild has worked towards for years. I found artists are pulling their work not because they oppose gay pride, but because there is seemingly little value for local aspiring artists under current leadership. The further Art 321 gets from art, the more backlash.