Hayhoe: Can we talk about climate change?

I’m a climate scientist – and I live in Texas. So I spend a lot of time having tough conversations.

Climate change is a scary topic. For those who fear the consequences like floods, wildfire or drought, it can make us feel so anxious that we’d rather sweep it under the carpet. For others, it’s lumped in with religion, politics and money as contentious topics we don’t bring up in polite conversation. As a result, even though over half of the people in Wyoming are worried about climate change, only 32% ever discuss it, even once in a while.

Here's the thing, though. Climate change is real, it’s serious, and it’s affecting us now. Extreme heat days across Wyoming are on the rise. Snowpack is melting earlier in the year, and glaciers are shrinking, affecting water supply. Hotter, drier conditions are fueling more severe wildfires and clogging the air we breathe with smoke. These changes affect us all, no matter what we think about the issue. We can’t afford to avoid talking about a problem just because it’s uncomfortable. Instead, we need to do it in a way that is constructive, focusing on practical solutions to the challenges that face us, and respectful, not attacking those who don’t see things the way we do.

Many climate solutions focus on energy, and there’s no way to sugarcoat this: the way that we get our energy does matter. People who work in the fossil fuels industry are rightly worried about their jobs, and many where I live in Texas have the same fear. We need energy today more than ever; but if we continue to rely on fossil fuels as our primary energy source, it’s going to be harder and harder to grow crops, ensure water supply, and even pay the bills. On the other hand, if we transition to clean and renewable energy — that we have so much of in Texas and you have in Wyoming — it’s possible to invest in jobs and the economy today while ensuring a better future for tomorrow.

In Texas, 23% of electricity in 2020 already came from wind and solar energy. By this past spring, the contribution was up to 37%. Here in Wyoming, The Nature Conservancy’s Brightfields Energy Siting Initiative is helping identify sites where renewable energy facilities can be located with minimal damage to the environment. Considering that 90% of the energy generated in Wyoming is sent out of the state, Wyoming has an enormous opportunity to lead the way with changes that would ripple across the country.

When we start talking real solutions like these, we often find we aren’t as far apart on this topic as some might think. When people disagree, our differences usually boil down to our ideologies and identities. That’s why, when I hear from someone with doubts about climate change or its cause, I don’t begin with the science or start rattling off statistics and facts. Instead, I try to find what we have in common, what we both care about. We all have mutual interests – our children, our faith, water or the economy, the places where we live. Those are the intersections where we can find common ground, and that’s where the conversations must begin.

Why conversations? Because they are the first step toward action. I’m convinced that the most important thing every one of us can do is to use our voice to share why climate change matters, and how action benefits us all. Our small personal actions — reducing our food waste and energy consumption, conserving water or switching to clean energy — send a market signal. Talking about our larger goals can inspire others to start making changes by altering our social norms. And our power multiplies exponentially when we advocate for climate solutions in our place of work or worship, our school, or our city or state.

So, can we talk?