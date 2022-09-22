Heavin: It is time to re-focus on protecting our wild spaces

As Wyomingites, we take pride in the fact that Wyoming is one of the last places in the lower 48 where the deer and the antelope roam free. But do we ever think about what makes it possible for them to roam free? Our pronghorn and mule deer need the migration corridors to travel from critical winter ranges to luscious summer ranges and back again. In 2008, Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor Kniffy Hamilton signed an amendment designating a pronghorn migration corridor from Yellowstone National Park to the Upper Green River Valley as the nation’s first-ever federally designated migration corridor. And in 2020, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed an executive order providing protections for Wyoming’s migration corridors.

The residents of the state of Wyoming have been through a lot in the last two years. Now, we’re all anxious to go outside and get back into nature, and let all of our previous problems fade into the countryside. However, the difficulties for our big game have remained constant over the years. So now that we are back outdoors, it is time to re-focus on protecting our wild spaces.

We are all aware of the habitat fragmentation that residential, commercial, and oil and gas development can cause. Fragmentation leads to habitat loss and can close off choke points in corridors and wreak havoc on stopovers, where migrating animals pause on their journeys to feed and rest. The governor’s executive order helps stop this from happening by putting stipulations to protect vital choke points and stopovers from development. We can help by letting the governor know that we support this approach, and asking for the governor’s office to ensure someone is appointed to oversee implementation of the executive order’s requirements, even on federal lands.

Another important way we can all help out is by identifying and reporting invasive species we encounter on public lands. Invasive grasses such as cheatgrass and medusahead spread rapidly and crowd out native plants needed to support mule deer, pronghorn, sage grouse, and even livestock. Letting your federal and state representatives know that you approve funding to stomp out these deadly invasive species can go a long way to combating them and winning the fight for native vegetation, habitats, and ecosystems.

Speaking of getting outdoors, we must be mindful of our recreation. There is nothing wrong with hiking, biking, horseback riding, or ATV riding. However, we must avoid vital migration corridors while mule deer and pronghorn are on the move. They are already under stress and do not need the added aggravation of figuring out how to navigate another obstacle. By all means, go out and enjoy your time in the outdoors; just try to avoid high-use areas of migration corridors and pressuring herds of ungulates while they are on the move.

We all know the struggles Wyoming has faced with the push for green energy. But regardless of where you stand on the issue, we cannot ignore the fact that putting solar arrays or wind farms in migration corridors is a dangerous game. Oil and gas development remains somewhat permeable to ungulates, whereas the fencing required for solar energy sites closes the habitat area off altogether. Our deer and antelope cannot afford to lose this valuable food resource. A study released in 2022 found that, within a 2-kilometer radius of a utility-scale solar project, high-use habit was reduced by 40%. Overall, high-use pronghorn winter and summer range in the study area declined by 10-12%. I am not saying we have to back away from green energy, but we must be mindful of where we build it. It needs to go in places that already have a developed footprint and do not threaten our big game corridors.

Lastly, I would like to point out that there is plenty of new science on migration corridors. So we need to let our Game and Fish Commission know that we want them to designate these previously identified corridors to ensure we have pronghorn and mule deer from Yellowstone to Sweetwater County, and from our eastern border to our western edge. Our Wyoming Game and Fish Department is working to protect our deer, elk, and antelope herds across Wyoming. We must get involved in these important issues and let our leaders know where we stand.

We stand in Wyoming, on our public lands, protecting our wildlife and their habitat, the last of the wild spaces.