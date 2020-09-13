Hebert: An earned opinion

My DD-214 is a decade old, but I’ll put money on my ability to still break down, reassemble and function-check an M4 before the president figures out we’re talking about a weapon. For five years, I’ve watched him disparage my fellow veterans, politicize military service and disrespect those who’ve brought home more troops than President Trump will ever lay eyes upon, and I watched Mrs. Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden’s Joining Forces initiative disappear hours after he was sworn in. I’m still watching him disrespect military families like mine and veterans like me. And I’m watching as Vice President Joe Biden continues his legacy of respecting and supporting us. Vice President and Dr. Biden know what it feels like to hope your loved one comes home — and wonder whether they’ll be the same if they do. They know the struggles our families face and have committed to address them.

Vice President Biden wants to do more than give our troops nominal pay raises; he wants to rework the pay scale so that no service member faces food insecurity. He wants to make our lives better by keeping us at our duty stations longer, so our kids don’t spend each year being either new or already packing. He wants military spouses to be able to build careers, make our childcare programs better and offer real support to those who care for injured service members.