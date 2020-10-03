Hebert: My experience with Sen. Jim Anderson

“Hey Blondie, where you heading so fast?”
I sighed, knowing it was meant for me. My platinum blonde hair and quick pace guaranteed it, and as I turned to see who was making such an inappropriate comment, I thought, “Not here, too.”
The “here” was the Jonah building, during the 2019 legislative session. The “who” was Sen. Jim Anderson. A lifetime of experience determined my reaction, a tight smile while I replied “My name is Nina, and I’m working.”
I was the spokesperson for the Democratic Legislative Caucus, spending my days crisscrossing the Jonah Building, coordinating interviews for Democratic lawmakers. I was (am) also the communications director for the state party, so I was doing two jobs – everywhere I walked, I walked quickly.
I continued on, annoyed that in what should be the most professional of settings I was still getting jeered at by some strange man.
Day after day, I passed Sen. Anderson and was greeted by some iteration of “Hey Blondie;” day after day I told him my name. I started ignoring him, so he began calling after me, apparently so entitled to reference my appearance that the only explanation was that I didn’t hear him.
I finally told a coworker, who suggested I tell one of our female legislators – this was harassment. As we sat down, I pointed him out – I’d just passed him, getting another “Blondie” comment. Then I did what we all do: attempted to minimize it, to not seem overly sensitive.
That’s out of character for me, but at that moment, I was new, and didn’t want a reputation as someone too weak to work in politics.
She was not having it. “That’s wildly inappropriate, I’m so sorry. We can file a complaint with the Management Council.” I thought about it – I had to walk these halls, interact with legislators from both sides and do my job. I knew what happened in other workplaces when women filed complaints. They lost access. People whispered about them, began complaining about their work, their very presence. His alignment with the majority party and my work for the minority party created a power dynamic I couldn’t gauge, and I wasn’t willing to roll the dice. My personal comfort gave way to my professional considerations, and I didn’t file the complaint.
Let me be clear: she actively encouraged me to file, said it could be done confidentially, my job was secure and his behavior warranted complaint. She was very supportive, and for that I thank her.
She said I could always change my mind; my boss at the party echoed her sentiments. The decision was mine alone; I focused on my job instead of on a man who thinks giving unfamiliar women nicknames based on their appearance is appropriate.
Wyoming Women’s Council Chairwoman Jennifer Wilmetti made the same choice recently as she was presenting on the barriers Wyoming women face, including workplace discrimination.
“We’d rather look at you,” Anderson said. “But that’s OK if that’s what you want us to look at.”
He’s since taken a “woe is me” stance on not being able to “pay someone a compliment,” as though remarking on a woman’s appearance in a professional setting is appropriate and even desirable.
The Wyoming Women’s Action Network filed a complaint: “Women should not have to be skilled at brushing off casual misogyny in order to do our work.”
No, we shouldn’t. Too many of us are. How many are skilled enough to brush off comments like those Wilmetti and I had to endure?
We don’t know. The Management Council’s policy is to keep such complaints confidential unless both parties consent to them being made public.
How many informal discussions have been had about Anderson’s behavior, and how many complaints have been filed? Why are we shielding lawmakers, meant to be accountable to us, from answering for their behavior? Why do they receive more cover than citizens whose names are published for minor offenses?
I’ve sat on Anderson’s behavior for over a year, aware that my position makes it easy for my complaint to be dismissed as partisan, or that some will say that because he wasn’t commenting on my….assets...that it wasn’t a big deal.
But it was. I was a young(ish?) woman in a new position, learning the ropes in a world dominated by men and an opposing political party, and he infantilized and minimized me in a hallway full of my colleagues – because he felt entitled to.
I started working on the House side instead of my office on the Senate side. I spent more time in the media room, where I never felt uncomfortable, despite often being the only woman there. I waited for session to begin before entering the building, so I wouldn’t see him.
Women shouldn’t have to be good at working around casual misogyny. Nor should we have to wonder why we can’t find out what complaints have been lodged against our elected officials.
And we certainly shouldn’t have to explain – in 2020! – that it’s not OK to comment on a woman’s appearance, especially not when she’s trying to do her job.
Nina Hebert is communications director for the Wyoming Democratic Party.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!