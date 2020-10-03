Hebert: My experience with Sen. Jim Anderson

“We’d rather look at you,” Anderson said. “But that’s OK if that’s what you want us to look at.”

He’s since taken a “woe is me” stance on not being able to “pay someone a compliment,” as though remarking on a woman’s appearance in a professional setting is appropriate and even desirable.

The Wyoming Women’s Action Network filed a complaint: “Women should not have to be skilled at brushing off casual misogyny in order to do our work.”

No, we shouldn’t. Too many of us are. How many are skilled enough to brush off comments like those Wilmetti and I had to endure?

We don’t know. The Management Council’s policy is to keep such complaints confidential unless both parties consent to them being made public.

How many informal discussions have been had about Anderson’s behavior, and how many complaints have been filed? Why are we shielding lawmakers, meant to be accountable to us, from answering for their behavior? Why do they receive more cover than citizens whose names are published for minor offenses?