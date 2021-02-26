Henderson: Biden’s executive order on fracking will hurt Wyoming

In January of this year President Biden issued an executive order directing the Department of the Interior to review its oil and gas leasing program, effectively cutting off new resource development on federal lands. This moratorium, which was created without much foresight, will have broad ranging negative implications for the state of Wyoming.

The oil and gas industry is a significant economic and tax contributor to the state of Wyoming. As of 2019, 19,000 people were directly employed in the petroleum industry with an annual payroll of over $1.1 billion. That same year, the oil and gas industry paid $1.67 billion in taxes, including 40% of the total property taxes levied in the state. Much of that money went to education and local governments.

Without the ability to extract resources from federal lands, much of this economic activity would not have been possible. While 10% of oil and gas production nationwide occurs on federal lands, that number is much higher here in Wyoming where almost half of the state’s surface acreage is considered federal land. In fact, 51% of oil and 92% of natural gas produced in the state is extracted from federal lands. It is not hard to see how such a ban could be especially devastating for the state.